Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa targets 'beautiful ending' against Sunderland at Wembley ahead of retirement

Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa is targeting a 'beautiful ending' against Sunderland at Wembley ahead of his retirement from the game.

By Richard Mennear
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 4:46 pm

The vastly experienced striker – who has played for several clubs including Swansea City, Northampton Town, Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon – has turned 40 and is now ready to hang up his boots.

"If it's 10 minutes, two minutes, to be able to get out on the hallowed turf for my last kick in the professional game, it's a beautiful ending to my story - as long as we get the win," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

He added: "My knee has been gone for the last 18 months so I'm OK with it being the end.

Adebayo Akinfenwa of Wycombe Wanderers. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images).

"I'm saying this now because at this point of the season, May time, my body and my mind is just ready to relax anyway.

"I'm literally done and I'm looking forward to a new challenge.”

And he has been speaking highly of his relationship with Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth.

"I think everything happens for a reason, people come into each other's lives for a reason, our birthdays are on the same date, we were destined to work with one another,” he added.

"He is unapologetically himself which therefore translates to the team, who can be unapologetically themselves.

"He wears cowboy boots and shirts open in the winter, but I love that about him. He is being him. I'm not a conventional footballer, I'm not built that way, but he allows me to be me, so the relationship between us will last way longer than just football."

