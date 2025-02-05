Wycombe Wanderers posted a public thank you to Sunderland regarding Mike Dodds

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wycombe Wanderers posted a public thank you to Sunderland regarding their cooperation in letting Mike Dodds become their new manager.

Dodds was part of the Sunderland coaching staff for the final time on Monday night as the Black Cats came from behind to secure a superb 3-2 win over Middlesbrough at The Riverside. He has now left to take up his new post as head coach at Wycombe Wanderers and takes charge of his first game on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dodds will take charge of Wycombe Wanderers for the first time against Championship club Preston North End in the fourth round of the FA Cup. After Dodds’ final game in Sunderland colours against Middlesbrough, striker Wilson Isidor wished the coach well during a post-match interview. Wycombe then responded the next day.

Wycombe Wanderers posted on social media after Isidor’s message to Dodds following the Middlesbrough game: “Thank you for all your cooperation and support during Mike’s appointment with us. Good luck for the run-in and may our paths cross again soon!”

Le Bris said Dodds was an important part of his success in the opening months of his time at the club and would leave a big gap.

"When I came here he helped me a lot to manage the first sessions, the first connections with the team and the club. And we found a good set up together. Now he has decided to leave because he wants to become a head coach and this will be a very good opportunity for him. We have to accept that but for sure, there is regret for me because we worked well together. I'm not sure yet whether we will replace him, I just wanted to focus on the game against Middlesbrough and then we will look at it a bit later."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One option would be to promote Graeme Murty to the senior coaching set-up, something he did on a couple of occasions when Dodds was interim boss last season.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Speaking after his imminent departure was confirmed, Dodds said: “After four incredible seasons, my time at Sunderland AFC has come to an end. I would like to thank Kyril and Kristjaan for their trust and support and I depart with a deep respect for their leadership and vision for the Club’s future. I’ve had the honour of working alongside some incredible people, including Alex Neil and Tony Mowbray, who were both fantastic mentors.

“Equally, the Club is in a strong place and I have no doubts that Régis will lead it to even greater successes alongside an incredible group of players, whose unwavering professionalism and desire to improve meant every day was a privilege. Finally, I must express my gratitude to the Club’s fans for their passion and support, which is truly unmatched. It’s never easy to say goodbye, but I leave Sunderland with a full heart and great anticipation for what lies ahead. Thank you for making Wearside feel like home.”