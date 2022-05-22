Loading...

Wycombe Wanderers delivers this honest verdict on on play-off final defeat to Sunderland

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth said Sunderland deserved their Wembley win.

By Phil Smith
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 7:00 am

Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart's goals sealed a 2-0 win for the Black Cats in the League One play-off final and Ainsworth said the result was a fair reflection on the game.

"I'm gutted for the boys but I've got to say that we were beaten by the better team," Ainsworth said.

"I'm not going to sit here and say that we were unjustly done or anything like that. They definitely had the spoils early on, went 1-0 up, and then I thought after that I thought it was very close.

Sunderland sealed a return to the Championship with a 2-0 win

"There weren't many chances and I thought we probably created the better, they had a nervy spell at the start of the second half.

"The second goal kills it off and that was a real sucker punch for us.

"We've played better than we did today, on the big occasion Sunderland were the better side and that happens sometimes.

"Alex has done a fantastic job, they deserve to be in the Championship."

