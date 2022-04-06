Wycombe Wanderers boss fires warning to play-off rivals Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford

Gareth Ainsworth, manager of Wycombe Wanderers. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images).

And Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth feels his side are coming into form at the right time after their “best away result of the season”.

Ainsworth’s Chairboys were dominant throughout to ease past the U’s 4-1.

“The lads were superb,” Ainsworth said.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought we attacked really, really well. Some of the play was just super, and the way we defended again.

“We had a couple of messages to give them at half-time to try and deal with Ironside, who I think has been one of the most prolific scorers in the league, but we kept him to a minimum.

“I don’t like individualising people, so the whole lot of them were superb tonight. We got the result; I think we could have probably scored a few more goals.

"We’ve hit the post twice, hit the crossbar. It was brilliant, (with) some really big performances at the right time as well.

“This is the crucial end of the season, the business end of the season. That doesn’t make the season but it’s a nice win to have.

“We’re a good team and I can’t thank the boys enough and the staff enough. They were brilliant tonight.”

Meanwhile, Liam Manning refused to get carried away after his resurgent MK Dons soared into League One’s top two for the first time this season.