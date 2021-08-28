Wycombe Wanderers boss delivers this verdict on Sunderland defeat and 'excellent' Ross Stewart

Ainsworth's side started strongly but Stewart's header gave the hosts a lead they never relinquished.

Elliot Embleton doubled the advantage with a stunning strike minutes later.

Sunderland impressed through the second half and Stewart added another with ten minutes to play.

Ross Stewart heads Sunderland into the lead at the Stadium of Light

Ainsworth conceded his side had done enough with the play they did enjoy, with their late goal a deflected effort from David Wheeler.

"I couldn't believe we came in 2-0 down, to be honest," he said.

"I thought we just about edged it but you know what, this game is about what happens in both boxes.

"We had a lot of chances but didn't hit the target enough. Even our goal late on is a deflection.

"They took their chances really well.

"We're happy with the performance and if we play like that we know we'll be fine. They were really ruthless in the way they took their chances as well.

"We've played worse than that and won.

"We maybe ran out of steam a bit at the end of there, but I'm proud of the boys.

"We want to be up there at the end of the season, that's my hopes.

"First half I think, I gave the boys credit for the way they played.

"We had a lot of possession, a lot of chances, but they were ruthless.

"Second half was much more even and I can't sit here and say we were at all dominant."

Ainsworth said he has been impressed with Lee Johnson's recruitment, and expects the Black Cats to challenge the promotion.

"They're a good side," he said.

"Lee has done a good job recruitment wise.

"It's tough when you come down and you're in that transition.

"It's not easy to build a size when you're Sunderland in League One.

"He's brought in good players and then you have the stalwarts like Aiden McGeady.

"And I really like the boy Ross Stewart up front, I think he's an excellent prospect for Sunderland.

"Lee has done it well, he's not got the superstars but there is no doubt they are going to be right up there."

