Wycombe Wanderers 3 Sunderland 3 LIVE: Reaction as late Joe Jacobson goal denies Cats in thrilling contest
Sunderland will face promotion rivals Wycombe at Adams Park this afternoon – and Lee Johnson’s side have been hit by multiple Covid-19 cases.
The Black Cats have been forced to recall Anthony Patterson, Jack Diamond and Josh Hawkes from loan spells at Notts County, Harrogate and Tranmere respectively to ensure they can fulfil the fixture (12:30pm kick-off).
Sunderland have gone nine league games unbeaten and thrashed Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 last time out, yet they will face a real test at Adams Park.
Wycombe are just four points behind the Black Cats having played the same number of matches.
LIVE: Sunderland 3 (Stockdale, own goal, 3) (Stewart, 39, 90+2) Wycombe 3 (Mehmeti, 14) (Vokes, 36) (Jacobson, 90+8)
Last updated: Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:37
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans (Diamond, 80), Neil, Gooch, Embleton, Pritchard, Stewart
- Subs: Carney, Xhemajli, Younger, Hume, Taylor, Diamond, Hawkes
- Wycombe XI: Stockdale, Grimmer, Forino, Jacobson, Obita, Scowen, Mehmeti, Stewart, McCleary, Vokes (Akinfenwa, 88), Hanlan
- Subs: Przybek, Tafazolli, Thompson, Horgan, De Barr, Pendlebury, Akinfenwa
Full-time thoughts from Adams Park
Full-Time: Wycombe 3 Sunderland 3
90+8’ Goal Wycombe
Sickner for Sunderland.
The keeper came up for a late corner and Jacobson managed to scramble it home.
3-3!
90+4’ ‘We are top of the league’ chant the Sunderland fans
90+3’ Double change for Wycombe
90+2’ GOALLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!! STEWART!!!
Scenes in the away end!
Gooch released Stewart who slid into the shot which rolled past Stockdale.
The ball seemed to take an age to hit the net.
This would be a huge three points!
NINE minutes added time
90’ Big chance for Stewart!
You would expect him to score that!
Gooch’s low cross from the right was so inviting but Stewart scooped it over the bar from close range.
88’ First change for Wycombe
First change for Wycombe as Akinfenwa comes on for Vokes.
86’ Embleton moves back into midfield
That substitution has meant Embleton has moved back into midfield, with Diamond moving to the left.
Pritchard is back in the centre.