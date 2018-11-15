Wycombe bring in Championship goalkeeper on emergency deal ahead of Sunderland clash

Wycombe Wanderers have signed QPR goalkeeper Matt Ingram on an emergency deal ahead of their trip to Sunderland this weekend.

Ingram made his senior debut at Wycombe and links up again with manager Gareth Ainsworth.

The 24-year-old has made seven appearances in all competitions for QPR this season.

Senior goalkeepers Ryan Allsop and Yves Ma-Kalambay have both suffered serious injuries.

"Ryan suffered an unfortunate injury on Monday which looks like it will keep him out of action for a number of weeks, which is a massive blow for us and we’re gutted to lose him as he’s been in excellent form for us since he joined in the summer," Ainsworth said.

"Yves is also recovering from a hand injury, and Cameron Yates is a young lad with no EFL experience, so we needed to act fast to get someone in place for Sunderland’s game.

“Matt was top of our list and fortunately for us, it’s international weekend which means QPR don’t have a game and they have kindly agreed to loan him to us for seven days, giving us extra time to secure a longer-term replacement for Ryan and Yves.

“It’ll be great to have Matt around the place again, even if it’s only for a few days, and we know he’ll be a more than reliable replacement for us on Saturday. As a local lad, I’m sure the fans will be delighted to see him in a Wycombe Wanderers kit once again and will give him their full support throughout the match at Sunderland.”

Ingram made 140 appearances for Wycombe in a six-year spell between 2010 and 2016.

It is the second time Sunderland have faced an emergency loan goalkeeper this season.

Dimitar Evtimov signed for Burton Albion the day before their 2-1 win over the Black Cats and today signed a longer team deal at the Pirelli Stadium.