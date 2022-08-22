'Worst team I've seen at our place in two years' - Stoke City fans deliver interesting verdict about Sunderland
Stoke City fans were quick to react on social media after their loss to Sunderland over the weekend.
After a slow start, the Black Cats took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Ross Stewart’s finish beat goalkeeper Joe Bursik. Sunderland then defended admirably in the second half, while still posing a threat on the break.
The result means Neil’s side have taken eight points from their first five Championship fixtures this season, with ex-Leeds United and Tottenham attacker Jack Clarke grabbing an impressive assist for Sunderland’s goal at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.
Here, we take a look at what Stoke City fans had to say following the loss with pressure building on Michael O’Neill:
@harles78: “Your hardly world beaters pal probably the worst team I've seen at our place in two years.”
@StokeyyG2: “How Joe Bursik has played a football game for England U21’s might be the biggest conspiracy ever.”
@Bateman_Man: “Thought we played really really well today, we showed nothing but determination and hard work throughout! Sunderland are a tough team to beat, but we played our hearts out! On to the next one!”
@JamesCa62948106: “How many times are we going to see this, this season?? Something needs to change or some GOOD defenders be added. What was the formation played today?”
@burge125: “The Potters are awful, copy and paste of Middlesborough, they figured us out in 30 minutes, and had us in their pocket the rest of the game, we lost the midfield battle and instead of pulling a CB off to bulk midfield he takes a midfielder off and plays a striker their, 10/10.”