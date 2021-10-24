Sunderland in action against Charlton

Lee Johnson named an unchanged starting XI with Corry Evans, Lynden Gooch and Frederik Alves returning to Sunderland’s bench following injury.

A tight first half ended goalless after the Black Cats began to get a foothold in the game towards the last 10 minutes of the opening period.

Sunderland’s best chance came through a Ross Stewart volley which was saved by Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillvray.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlton took the lead in the second half through Jayden Stockley.

Following that, Ross Stewart’s shot looked to be blocked by a Charlton hand but nothing was given by the referee.

Here, though, we take a look at what Sunderland fans are saying on social media following the game.

Scroll down to see how YOU reacted on Twitter:

@M_Keeling: “This referee. Absolutely appalling. The worst I have ever seen. Mind, we were appalling. All over the pitch.”

@AbsGlasper: “Sunderland losing at home after winning 4 nil away earlier this week is the story of our club.”

@JG197564: “This is saying something but that is the worst ref I’ve seen up here in 20 years. Manager too slow to change it and we never got to grips with Stockley aerially. Too many not at it!.”

@Lewis_h__: “Like O’Nien is not a footballer, but you’re not allowed to say that on here.”

@JRGreen99: “Poor - move on. Plenty of points to play for lads.”

@iIIusionsKzz: “If you want to win the league, you can’t lose to the 3rd worst team in the league at home.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.