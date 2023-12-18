Aston Villa's former Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez had this to say about Sunderland boss Michael Beale.

Aston Villa's former Arsenal goalkeeper and World Cup winner Emi Martinez has worked with Sunderland's new head coach previously.

Beale, who was appointed to replace Tony Mowbray on Monday morning, worked with Beale during their stint at Aston Villa together under Steven Gerrard. Beale also worked at Rangers with Gerrard before making the step up to management by himself with QPR.

Beale would leave QPR to return to Rangers as the main man but was sacked earlier this season. However, Beale has concluded a speedy return to football and has now signed a two-and-a-half-year contract until the summer of 2026 at the Academy of Light.

Speaking about Beale and their time together at Aston Villa to Ben Foster, Martinez said: “It’s the first time in 14 to 15 years of my career that the assistant coach does all the talking.

“He knows so much about football, it’s just incredible," Martinez said: "He does all the training sessions, he takes all the important meetings. When you are in any club the manager does the talking and the assistant coach helps but with Michael and Stevie G we felt that they were both managers. They are both respected."