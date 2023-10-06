Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mel Reay says Sunderland's brilliant form has changed nothing in terms of their ambition for the season, and has urged her players to maintain the consistency in their performances.

Sunderland beat Watford 2-1 last Sunday to climb to second in the early Championship table, with 11 points from five games unbeaten.

It has been a rapid turnaround after finishing second-bottom last season, but Reay says she was confident that the summer recruitment would yield results.

Sunderland travel to Birmingham City this Sunday and Reay says it is vital that nobody gets carried away.

"No, not [changed our ambition] at all," Reay said.

"We're just taking one game at a time, we're delighted with the results so far. We know it's going to be a rollercoaster at times, and that we're enjoying being on a high at this moment.

"The recruitment was tough in the summer, Steph [Libbey] and I spent a lot of time looking for the right players. We knew some of the players very well but some we didn't and we had to a lot of research to make sure they were the right people as well as the right players.

"We know what kind of qualities they possess, and really it was about how quickly they would gel. We had a positive pre season, a mixture of different opposition and we took them away camping, things like that to help them gel as quickly as possible.

"Thankfully we started pretty well against London City even though it was a 0-0, and that allowed us to kick on. Long may that continue.

"We started really well against Watford, which was the challenge for the players," Reay added.

"I'm always wary when we come back after the international break that we always look a bit leggy, because we haven't got that momentum going into the game.

"The goal after two minutes was pleasing, followed up by Mary's goal. I thought we were comfortable and created good chances. They play an unusual formation with a box midfield and at times they caused us problems, but overall I was quite happy with our defensive structure and it allowed us to break into the spaces they left behind.

It's a great start and the word I keep using to the players is consistency. They've set the bar high, they know what it takes to win, and they have to feel like that every time they step on the pitch. We want to put as many points on the board as we can in this early stage of the season."

Birmingham invested heavily over the summer, and beat Southampton away last weekend.

Part of their recruitment was to sign former Sunderland youngster Neve Herron, who will face her former team mates this weekend.

Reay says everyone is aware that it will be a tough test ahead.

"They're all tough games and we have to prepare properly," Reay said.

"It's a different formation to what we faced last week and on a big pitch at St Andrews.

"We go there in good spirits. We got a great result there last year and we know we'll have challenges, but we've got to concentrate on ourselves and try and get the points.

"Neve came through our pathway and was terrific for our football club.

"We wanted to retain her and there was a contract offer on the table, but Neve wanted to explore other options which we respect.