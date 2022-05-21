The Black Cats boss has made one change from the side which faced Sheffield Wednesday last time out, with Elliot Embleton replacing Jack Clarke - who drops to the bench.
Embleton was part of the Blackpool team which won the League One play-off final last season.
Aiden McGeady and Nathan Broadhead have also been named on a very attacking bench.
Wycombe are unchanged from the second leg of their play-off semi-final against MK Dons.
Here’s how some Sunderland fans reacted to the team news:
@johnnyjenko: Absolutely no complaints about this line-up!
@Philip_RJ89: This team absolutely screams ‘No fear. Let’s take it to them, and play with positivity’. A very strong XI with some cracking options from the bench. These players are ninety minutes away from ending four years of pain.
@MoravianMackem: Embo is back in the starting lineup and it's his second successive start in League One play-off final.
@adamguest: Worth remembering Embleton won the play off final last year. Good muscle memory.
@Ianc1102: Embleton. Interesting. Roberts as wing-back?
@rosstitute73: Broadhead on after 60 mins