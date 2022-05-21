Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats boss has made one change from the side which faced Sheffield Wednesday last time out, with Elliot Embleton replacing Jack Clarke - who drops to the bench.

Embleton was part of the Blackpool team which won the League One play-off final last season.

Aiden McGeady and Nathan Broadhead have also been named on a very attacking bench.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil. Picture by FRANK REID

Wycombe are unchanged from the second leg of their play-off semi-final against MK Dons.

Here’s how some Sunderland fans reacted to the team news:

@johnnyjenko: Absolutely no complaints about this line-up!

@Philip_RJ89: This team absolutely screams ‘No fear. Let’s take it to them, and play with positivity’. A very strong XI with some cracking options from the bench. These players are ninety minutes away from ending four years of pain.

@MoravianMackem: Embo is back in the starting lineup and it's his second successive start in League One play-off final.

@adamguest: Worth remembering Embleton won the play off final last year. Good muscle memory.

@Ianc1102: Embleton. Interesting. Roberts as wing-back?