Women’s football: Sunderland claim dramatic late win as Durham kick-off with victory

Mollie Lambert was the hero as Sunderland Ladies made it three wins on the spin courtesy of a late triumph at Huddersfield Town.

The Lady Black Cats had held a two-goal cushion thanks to goals from Emily Hutchinson and Lambert, only for the Terriers to peg them back in the second half.

But a late strike from Lambert saw Sunderland steal the win in ahead of a big local derby on Thursday evening.

With Mel Reay back in the dugout after her time away with England, the visitors started brightly and found themselves ahead after just six minutes - Hutchinson finding the top corner with a fine strike from range.

Lambert then slid the ball past Charlotte Oates to double the advantage in first half stoppage time.

Shortly after the break, however, there would be a lifeline for Huddersfield as Millie Turner prodded home from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

And the hosts were level on 54 minutes as Katie Mallin converted from the spot after Grace McCatty’s careless foul on Danby.

In an end-to-end finale, both teams had their opportunities to win the game – but it would be Sunderland who took their chance.

With just nine minutes remaining, Lambert lashed a shot home from the edge of the area to seal the three points and extend Sunderland’s unbeaten run to three games.

Meanwhile, Durham Women began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the newly-rebranded FA Women’s Championship.

Second-half strikes from Becky Salicki and Emily Roberts handed the Wildcats a win against a Sheffield side heavily tipped for promotion this season.