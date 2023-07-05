Wolverhampton Wanderers are asking for a free in excess of £2million for former Sunderland and Birmingham City loanee Dion Sanderson, according to reports.

Sanderson made 27 appearances for the Black Cats during the 2020-21 season while on loan from Wolves. The Black Cats were interested in bringing Sanderson back to the Stadium of Light and are thought to have approaches rejected due to their League One status at the time.

However, BirminghamLive has now stated that Premier League club Wolves are asking for a fee of around £2.25million for the defender amid serious interest from Championship club Birmingham City, where he spent last season on loan.

The Championship club are said to be eager to re-sign Sanderson and have already seen one offer of around £1.5million. The report adds that Wolves are holding out for around £2.25million with bonuses.

There is no indication that Sunderland are interested in Sanderson this window with the club having added centre-backs Aji Alese, Danny Batth, Nectar Triantis, Jenson Seelt and Dan Ballard since the defender's loan. Luke O’Nien and Dennis Cirkin can also both play there if required.

Ex-Rangers player Charlie Lindsay is joining Derby County on trial in the hope of winning a permanent contract, according to the Daily Record.

Sunderland have been inked with Lindsay during the window. However, it has now been stated that he will join up with Derby County in League One under Paul Warne after a number of approaches from English clubs.