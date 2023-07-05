News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Wolves want £2.25m for ex-Sunderland loanee as Black Cats transfer target joins League One club on trial

Wolves are asking for £2.25million for Dion Sanderson, according to the latest transfer reports.

By James Copley
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

Wolverhampton Wanderers are asking for a free in excess of £2million for former Sunderland and Birmingham City loanee Dion Sanderson, according to reports.

Sanderson made 27 appearances for the Black Cats during the 2020-21 season while on loan from Wolves. The Black Cats were interested in bringing Sanderson back to the Stadium of Light and are thought to have approaches rejected due to their League One status at the time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, BirminghamLive has now stated that Premier League club Wolves are asking for a fee of around £2.25million for the defender amid serious interest from Championship club Birmingham City, where he spent last season on loan.

The Championship club are said to be eager to re-sign Sanderson and have already seen one offer of around £1.5million. The report adds that Wolves are holding out for around £2.25million with bonuses.

Most Popular

There is no indication that Sunderland are interested in Sanderson this window with the club having added centre-backs Aji Alese, Danny Batth, Nectar Triantis, Jenson Seelt and Dan Ballard since the defender's loan. Luke O’Nien and Dennis Cirkin can also both play there if required.

Ex-Rangers player Charlie Lindsay is joining Derby County on trial in the hope of winning a permanent contract, according to the Daily Record.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland have been inked with Lindsay during the window. However, it has now been stated that he will join up with Derby County in League One under Paul Warne after a number of approaches from English clubs.

The 19-year-old attacker didn’t make a senior appearance for the SPL side and represented Rangers B during the 2022-23 campaign before leaving the club at the end of the season.

Related topics:Dion SandersonBirmingham CityWolvesLeague OneLuke O'Nien