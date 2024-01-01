News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Alex Pritchard fires Sunderland into an early lead against Preston North EndAlex Pritchard fires Sunderland into an early lead against Preston North End
Alex Pritchard fires Sunderland into an early lead against Preston North End

'Wizard': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Preston North End win - including two 9s and flurry of 8s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ win over Preston North End.
By Phil Smith
Published 1st Jan 2024, 14:33 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 15:12 GMT

Sunderland started 2024 with a fine win over Preston North End. Alex Pritchard opened the scoring with a long-range effort and Nazariy Rusyn scored his first Sunderland goal just before half time to give his side a commanding lead.

Preston dominated the second half but created few chances as Sunderland landed a clean sheet.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

Made on excellent early save high to his left and then played a big part in the second goal, with a good early through to release Clarke. 8

1. ANTHONY PATTERSON

Made on excellent early save high to his left and then played a big part in the second goal, with a good early through to release Clarke. 8 Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Looked a real threat early on as he switched to his natural right side, getting high up the pitch to create space for Pritchard. Made some good challenges, as ever. 7

2. TRAI HUME

Looked a real threat early on as he switched to his natural right side, getting high up the pitch to create space for Pritchard. Made some good challenges, as ever. 7 Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Simply immense in the second half. Preston dominated the ball but Ballard barely gave them a sniff, totally dominant in his duels. Helped stop Preston’s set plays being particularly threatening. 9

3. DAN BALLARD

Simply immense in the second half. Preston dominated the ball but Ballard barely gave them a sniff, totally dominant in his duels. Helped stop Preston’s set plays being particularly threatening. 9 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
An excellent display alongside Ballard, using the ball well and dominating defensively. 8

4. LUKE O'NIEN

An excellent display alongside Ballard, using the ball well and dominating defensively. 8 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPreston North EndPhil SmithStadium of LightPreston