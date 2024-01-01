'Wizard': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Preston North End win - including two 9s and flurry of 8s
Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ win over Preston North End.
Sunderland started 2024 with a fine win over Preston North End. Alex Pritchard opened the scoring with a long-range effort and Nazariy Rusyn scored his first Sunderland goal just before half time to give his side a commanding lead.
Preston dominated the second half but created few chances as Sunderland landed a clean sheet.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:
