'Wise Men Say...' Watch huge Sunderland crowd celebrating win over Sheffield Wednesday at Stadium of Light

What a night at the Stadium of Light!

By Richard Mennear
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 4:00 pm

Sunderland beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 thanks to Ross Stewart’s calm finish to give the Black Cats a slight lead heading into the return leg on Monday evening.

The tie was played out in front of a record EFL crowd for a play-off game, with more than 44,000 inside the Stadium of Light.

And fans certainly enjoyed themselves.

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light. Picture by Frank Reid.

Watch the brilliant full-time scenes in our video from the game.

