'Wise Men Say...' Watch huge Sunderland crowd celebrating win over Sheffield Wednesday at Stadium of Light

Sunderland beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 thanks to Ross Stewart’s calm finish to give the Black Cats a slight lead heading into the return leg on Monday evening.
The tie was played out in front of a record EFL crowd for a play-off game, with more than 44,000 inside the Stadium of Light.
And fans certainly enjoyed themselves.
Watch the brilliant full-time scenes in our video from the game.