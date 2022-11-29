Win four pairs of tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Millwall at the Stadium of Light
Fancy the match on Saturday?
SAFC take on Millwall on Saturday, December 3 at the home of the Black Cats – and you could be there for free.
We have four pairs of standard tickets to give away for the match, which has an early kick off at 12.30pm.
Over a fortnight has passed since Sunderland’s last Championship game and Tony Mowbray’s side will begin the clash in 15th place having taken 27 points from their 20 games played so far this season.
Most Popular
Millwall, known as the Lions, play at The Den.
Sunderland fans will have unhappy memories of when the sides contested the FA Cup semi-final at Old Trafford in 2004 when the winners of that game knew they were not only guaranteed a place in the final but a chance to play European football the following season.
But a Tim Cahill goal meant it was Millwall and player-manager Dennis Wise who were celebrating at full-time.
To be in with a chance of winning one of four pairs of tickets, answer this question: Which of these former Sunderland managers also had a spell in charge of Millwall?
a) Roy Keane
b) Mick McCarthy
c) Martin O'Neill
Email your answer, along with your name and address, to [email protected] by noon on Thursday, December 1.
Winners will be notified by email and tickets will be issued digitally by the club.
The tickets are the latest in a series we’re giving away for league home games.