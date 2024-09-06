Sunderland will host Sheffield United in the Premier League Cup on Friday night.

Wilson Isidor will feature in a central role for Sunderland U21s in their Premier League Cup clash with Sheffield United on Friday evening.

The Frenchman made his debut for Regis Le Bris senior side in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Portsmouth on the south coast, and will look to pick up further vital minutes as he works his way towards full match fitness.

Isidor is expected to start at the point of attack against the Blades, in a role that many Sunderland supporters will be eager to see him fulfil. First team colleague Ian Poveda is set to start on the bench.

Elsewhere, Kelechi Chibueze will retain his spot in net, with a back four of Thomas Lavery, Ben Crompton, Joe Anderson, and Jenson Jones. In midfield, Cuba Mitchell will start alongside Jaydon Jones, with Harrison Jones in a more advanced role in front of that pairing. Tommy Watson and Tymur Tutierov complete the line-up.