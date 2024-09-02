Wilson Isidor starts for Sunderland against Liverpool in Premier League 2 after Portsmouth debut
Sunderland attacker Wilson Isidor started for Graeme Murty’s under-21 side against Liverpool in the Premier League 2 on Monday evening.
The Black Cats come into the game on the back of an opening-day draw against Newcastle United, which was followed by a victory against Middlesbrough in their second game back after the summer break.
Joe Anderson also starts for Murty’s side after failing to secure a deadline-day loan move away from the club last week. Kelechi Chibueze gets the nod in goal with Ben Crompton, Tom Lavery and Luke Bell also starting in defence.
Harrison Jones captains the side from midfield with Caden Kelly and Tommy Watson playing alongside him. Trey Ogunsuyi starts for the Black Cats after Hemir’s loan departure with Isidor playing after making his first-team senior debut against Portsmouth at Fratton Park last weekend.
Sunderland have won four points from their opening two games in the Premier League 2 this season.
