The French striker has written a lengthy statement to Sunderland fans after committing his future to the club

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor has penned a lengthy message to Black Cats fans after signing for the club permanently.

The striker has scored nine goals since his arrival on loan from Zenit last summer but the deal has now been made permanent with the Frenchman signing until 2028.

Writing after the deal had gone through, Isidor said: “My first game at Sunderland was against Portsmouth. I heard before what you as supporters were like but when I saw it from the pitch… that was amazing. It was an away game and I said in my mind, I really have to make you scream my name. When that came for the first time when I scored at home against Derby County, it was amazing. It felt like one big shot of adrenaline.

“I want to make you scream my name all weekend for every game. You have always supported me from the beginning, no matter what happened. I had one period without scoring, but you never stopped giving me the support. You are just crazy! We know what we want, we’ve got the quality. The objective is to go up. Every day in training, I see people working 100% towards it. No one is cheating on their ambition and that is really cool.

“I am like that as a person. I want to win all the time and compete with the best. I hope we can make it for you fans because you deserve it. I want to create new memories for end of the season, with a good present for you all. Thank you all for your love and backing. Ha’way the Lads! Wilson.”