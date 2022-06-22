Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club confirmed this morning that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is now the majority shareholder at Sunderland. The move has seen Charlie Methven’s 5% stake in the club purchased in its entirety, while Stewart Donald’s has been reduced to 19%.

Juan Sartori has joined Louis-Dreyfus in increasing his stake in the club, with the latter now holding a 51% stake. Louis-Dreyfus bought into the club in February 2021 and while he negotiated full governance control, it was confirmed earlier this year that he owned only 41% of shares. As of this morning, this has now increased to 51%.

Rich Energy founder Storey has claimed that he has been involved in talks to buy Sunderland for over a year now and reacted to today’s news on Twitter.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Rich Energy CEO William Storey attends a press conference during the Rich Energy Haas F1 Team livery unveiling at The Royal Automobile Club on February 07, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

He said: “I'm pleased the board at Sunderland stepped up. After promotion the option to purchase the club was removed. Negotiations for 39% put pressure on for a resolution with Madrox & a speedy outcome removes uncertainty. Having made the decision the owners must now invest.”

The Fans Together deal now dead

Now Louis-Dreyfus has upped his shareholding in Sunderland the reported deal from cryptocurrency group The Fans Together is now dead.

Sky Sports presenter Tom White stated: “Today’s statement from KLD confirms that the deal for The Fans Together to buy 39% of #SAFC is OFF.

“The group were informed by Stewart Donald this morning. Donald still owns 19%. Those shares are no longer for sale. TFT will release a statement later today.”

Ex-Sunderland youth teamer departs Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United have confirmed the exit of ex-Sunderland man Luke Molyneux to Doncaster Rovers.

Molyneux won Pools’ player of the year award for the 202-/22 season after scoring 12 goals to help ensure the club’s League Two status. However, following months of contract negotiations, Molyneux has now departed the Suit Direct Stadium.

The former Black Cats striker has joined Hartlepool United’s League Two rivals Doncaster Rovers, where he will play with Ollie Younger, who left Sunderland last season.