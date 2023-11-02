William Storey has pulled out of his attempt to purchase League One club Reading.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

William Storey has announced that he will not be buying League One club Reading.

The controversial former Formula One team sponsor, who has seen bids to buy Sunderland and Coventry City fall flat previously, was in talks to buy the club from current owner Yongge Dai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing on social media, Storey said: "After signing a contract & exclusivity in Oct we entered a period of due diligence. Our accountants have reported. My investors & I have decided not to proceed.

"I wish the club & loyal fans the very best & hope they get an owner who will invest for long term success #readingfc."

Sunderland supporters reacted with concern after Storey’s name circulated in regard to a takeover of the club back in 2020 following revelations regarding his tumultuous business history.

Storey's attempts ultimately failed before the founder of the energy drink company, Rich Energy, turned his attention towards Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst attempting to buy Sunderland from Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven, Storey conducted several interviews and outlined outlandish plans for the club on social media but his proposal wasn't accepted by Madrox, who were looking for an exit at the time.

Storey also claimed to have several "bluechip backers" as partners whilst trying to acquire Sunderland but failed to provide details to supporters when asked repeatedly leading to concerns over Storey's actual wealth.

On Wednesday afternoon, Reading were hit with sanctions from the EFL regarding non-payment of monies owed to HMRC with the club already under a transfer embargo.

EFL chief executive, Trevor Birch said: “This is a challenging situation for all involved and we understand the frustrations of supporters and the negative impact sporting sanctions and further charges are having on the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a League, we are required to ensure all 72 members are treated fairly and consistently on all matters so that the integrity of the competition is maintained. These consistent failures of the Club’s ownership to meet its ongoing obligations have a knock-on effect on all Clubs and as such, the deterrents in place must be actioned when breached.