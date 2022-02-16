The entrepreneur claimed to be heavily interested in completing a takeover at the Stadium of Light late in 2020, suggesting that he had submitted a bid of £45million to buy the Black Cats from Stewart Donald.

However, his bid failed and the club passed hands to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Rich Energy CEO William Storey attends a press conference during the Rich Energy Haas F1 Team livery unveiling at The Royal Automobile Club on February 07, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Pressure had been building on the Black Cats’ Chairman to clarify the ownership structure at the club, having told a supporters’ collective meeting late last year that he was unable to do so due to confidentiality agreements.

A fractious two weeks at the club following Lee Johnson’s departure have seen automatic promotion prospects all but disappear, and have again brought the ownership structure into focus.

While insisting he has a ‘controlling stake’ in the club, and that day-to-day management report directly into him (he continues to enjoy a healthy majority on the board), many fans are likely to feel this was not the new era that was promised.

This prompted William Storey to weigh in on the matter on social media.

Speaking on Twitter, he said: “In light of the revelations yesterday I will be submitting a new bid to purchase @SunderlandAFC.

“The fans deserve better as the club is being starved of investment & leadership. Languishing in league 1 is unacceptable & the position of current owners untenable.”

