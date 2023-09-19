Watch more of our videos on Shots!

William Storey is interested in a deal to purchase Reading after seeing attempts to acquire Sunderland and Coventry City fail.

Sunderland supporters reacted with concern after Storey’s name circulated in regard to a takeover of the club back in 2020 following revelations regarding his tumultuous business history.

Storey's attempts ultimately failed before the founder of the energy drink company, Rich Energy, turned his attention towards Coventry City.

Reading, who were relegated from the Championship last season, were deducted three points in League One by the EFL recently after the actions of owner Dai Yongge, who has failed to deposit a sum equal to 125 per cent of the club's wage bill into an account before the deadline last week.

Now, reports in Reading have claimed that Storey attended a meeting at Select Car Leasing on Monday and holds an interest in purchasing the club Yongge looking for investment or to sell.

Storey was educated at St Andrew’s University and claims to have previously been on the books of QPR, only to be released before making a senior appearance.

He later founded a sport management business before moving into the energy drink field having founded Rich Energy in 2015. The drink itself is said to have been invented in 2009 but the company didn’t come into existence until six years later.

During his attempt to purchase Sunderland from Stewart Donald in 2020, Storey claimed that he had attracted "significant funding from blue-chip backers" to help a deal.