News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform

William Storey agrees £50m takeover of Reading after failed Sunderland and Coventry bids

Reading are reportedly close to being sold to British businessman William Storey

By James Copley
Published 12th Oct 2023, 07:52 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Reading are reportedly close to being sold to British businessman William Storey in a £50million deal after his failed bid for Sunderland in 2020.

The controversial former Formula One team sponsor, who has seen bids to buy Sunderland and Coventry City fall flat previously. has agreed terms to buy the club from current owner Yongge Dai, according to The Telegraph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland supporters reacted with concern after Storey’s name circulated in regard to a takeover of the club back in 2020 following revelations regarding his tumultuous business history.

Storey's attempts ultimately failed before the founder of the energy drink company, Rich Energy, turned his attention towards Coventry City.

Most Popular

Whilst attempting to buy Sunderland from Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven, Storey conducted several interviews and outlined outlandish plans for the club on social media but his proposal wasn't accepted by Madrox, who were looking for an exit at the time.

Storey also claimed to have several "bluechip backers" as partners whilst trying to acquire Sunderland but failed to provide details to supporters when asked repeatedly leading to concerns over Storey's actual wealth, which remain to this day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reading, who were relegated from the Championship last season, were deducted three points in League One by the EFL recently after the actions of owner Dai Yongge, who has failed to deposit a sum equal to 125 per cent of the club's wage bill into an account before the deadline last week.

Storey will have to pass the fit and proper persons test if he is to assume control of Reading.

Related topics:SunderlandReadingBIDBidsCoventry CityInterviewsCoventrySocial mediaEFLLeague OneWealthSupporters