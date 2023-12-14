This is what Will Still has said regarding the vacant Sunderland head coach role.

Will Still has been asked directly about the vacant Sunderland head coach job at Reims training this week.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus reportedly already held discussions with the 31-year-old manager but is expected to meet Still for further talks on Monday. That's according to the French publication, L'Equipe.

Reports also say that Reims have set a "departure clause" for Still but also add that it is not valid until next summer and that the French club's board are likely to demand a big fee before then if he were to move to Sunderland.

However, when asked directly about the job and the rumours circling that still has been courting Sunderland this week, Still had this to say. “You shouldn’t believe everything you read in the press,” he told journalist Isabelle Griffon.

Still has caught the eye of football circles and fans on social media after becoming relatively successful at just 31 years of age and admitting to honing some of his skills on Football Manager. Born in Belgium to English parents, he played both amateur and semi-professional football before going on to manage Lierse, Beerschot and Reims.

Still was asked in May whether he would consider managing a club in the Championship. He said: “Vincent Kompany was at Anderlecht last year and has gone into the Championship and has done an unbelievable job. I think the Championship rivals many of the top leagues in the world,” he said. “All the doors are open. I’m not closing anything at any time.”

