Will Still hits out at 'made up' Sunderland story as Reims manager linked with Swansea City
Will Still has hit out at reports regarding Sunderland's interest in him earlier this month.
Reims manager Will Still has stated that some elements of the talk linking him to Sunderland earlier this month were 'made up.'
The 31-year-old was heavily linked with the vacant head coach post after the sacking of Tony Mowbray. Still, though, stayed put in France and the Black Cats appointed former Rangers and QPR boss Michael Beale.
Still, however, has taken offence at some of the stories that circulated in the French media, which stated that he had approached Sunderland about the job. Still is now being linked with the Swansea City job.
“I don’t know which French-language newspaper made up that story, but it certainly tarnished my image,” he told Gazete van Antwerpen.
“Now I know journalists can make or break you. The article was also quickly adopted in England. Suddenly I was in all the tabloids. Everyone thought I had offered myself to Sunderland. I wasn’t being honest, so to speak. And not to be trusted. But I would never offer myself to another club.
“I’m not wired like that. I have too much respect for the people I work with for that. It’s a shame the story was blown up so much.
“I didn’t even know that clause (allowing him to leave for €5m) was in my contract until last week. Perhaps that is why Sunderland put some pressure on certain media. Was it an attempt to get me out of here for free? I don’t know.
“I’m not interested in it either. But it does frustrate me. Because now it seems like I’ve become arrogant. Or started floating (in the clouds). But that is absolutely not the case. I am still the same Will as I was at Lierse or Beerschot.”