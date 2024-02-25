Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland fans have delivered a clear message to the reports suggesting Alex Neil would be open to a return to the club.

The Black Cats are on the hunt for a new manager after the club sacked Michael Beale earlier this month. Mike Dodds has assumed interim charge until the end of the season and stands a chance of getting the job full-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, reports have also claimed that former boss Neil would be open to a return to the Stadium of Light after controversially leaving his post last season to join Stoke City before his eventual sacking earlier this campaign.

After the news broke, The Echo asked Sunderland fans for their thoughts and feelings on a potential Neil return on social media - and this is what they said:

Keith said: "Yeah of course he is open to being employed again, but the way he left the club can not be washed over."

Hannah added: "You can’t recapture lighting in a bottle. Whilst we were a force under him. Who’s to say we can do it again. ALSO, he left us on the eve of a game Instead of seeing out his duties he left and went to watch the team he was taking over. The same team he said had more ambition."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacqui explained: "Gonna go with NO. The way he left was despicable. Wouldn’t trust him to not just bugger off again, if he thought the grass was greener. Let’s face it he didn’t achieve anything when he did go."

Kev stated: "No no no the fans will never accept him back after his walk out, just say no!"

Andy said: "I understand why most people would say no, but I’d have him back. We felt unbeatable under him, and if he wins a few early on, everyone will forgive him. The players know him, the coaching staff know him, maybe a short-term deal to start with."

Daniel added: "If circumstances were different, I would have had him back in a heartbeat. One of the best managers tactically, we’ve had at the club."