Will Grigg set for Sunderland move as Cats wait on FA approval

Sunderland boss Jack Ross expects Will Grigg to become a Sunderland player later today.

The Black Cats had a bid accepted for Wigan striker late last night - yet no confirmation was made by the club.

Sunderland met the 11pm deadline to submit a deal sheet for the 27-year-old forward but are now awaiting FA approval for the deal to go through.

‘It’s well documented that we had a bid accepted for Will Grigg very late last night, and my understanding is that it looks like that will all go ahead," said Ross ahead of Saturday's game with AFC Wimbledon.

"At the minute we are waiting on FA approval but I'm led to believe that is ok.

"Over the next hour or so we should get confirmation of that."

Sunderland also completed the signing of Tottenham striker Kazaiah Sterling on deadline day, and Ross confirmed the forward arrived on Wearside late last night.

"I’m pleased he’s here because he’s a young player with a huge amount of potential and he offers a different dynamic," said Ross when asked about the forward.

The Sunderland boss also confirmed new signings Grant Leadbitter and Lewis Morgan will be in the squad to face Wimbledon.

"Lewis and Grant will certainly be in the squad," added Ross.

"Kazaiah only travelled late last night and Will's obviously not yet confirmed as a Sunderland player so that's maybe a very obvious one."