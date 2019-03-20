Will Grigg returning to Sunderland after picking up injury on international duty

Have your say

Will Grigg is returning to Sunderland after picking up an injury on international duty.

The 27-year-old had been called into the Northern Ireland squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Estonia and Belarus.

However, he was not present at training on Wednesday and Press Association report that he is returning to Wearside.

Sunderland face a demanding schedule after the international break, with eight league games in April following the Checkatrade Trophy final next Sunday.

Grigg has scored three goals in ten appearances since joining the Black Cats on deadline day, and has won high praise from Jack Ross for his all-round contribution.