Will Grigg on his remarkable deadline day move, Sunderland ambitions and ankle injury

Will Grigg admits he was getting ready for bed when Sunderland and Wigan finally agreed to a deadline day deal.

The Black Cats had pursued Grigg all month but a deal looked to be dead as the clock ticked towards 11pm.

A bumper bid at the last moment changed everything for the 27-year-old, who says it is 'absolutely amazing' to be on Wearside.

"It's been a crazy 24 hours, to finally be here is absolutely amazing," he told safc.com.

"It had been going on throughout the day, we thought it had sort of died and so half 9, I put the children to bed, put my pyjamas on.

"Then half 9 I suddenly get a text and it's back on.

"The rest is history."

The Northern Ireland international was a cult hero at Wigan but admitted the opportunity to join Sunderland was too good to resist.

"It was excitement straight away," he said.

"It starts off as just as a question but as soon as it starts to escalate it was something that I tried to push.

"I had a great time at Wigan, really enjoyed it, but when such a massive club comes along it's hard to push aside.

"I did everything I could to make it happen and I think that's proven by me sitting here.

"It's a league I know and I've had loads of success.

"I've come here to score goals and get us promoted.

"I'll do everything possible to achieve that."

Grigg joins a host of familiar faces at the club, including former Latics Reece James and Max Power.

Grigg admits he teased Power on deadline day, telling the 25-year-old he had no idea a bid had been accepted and wouldn't be able to get the deal done.

The striker thinks that familiarity will help him settle quickly on Wearside.

"We had loads of success at Wigan, if we can replicate that here that would be great.

"That's what I'm here for.

"I know Tom Flanagan as well from MK Dons, that was another promotion year and from Northern Ireland as well.

"It definitely helps to know people so that's another positive."

The striker also confirmed that he should be fit to make his debut next weekend when the Black Cats travel to Oxford United.

"I had a little ankle injury that's kept me out but I'm really confident I'll be able to train next week."