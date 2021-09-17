Will Grigg lifts lid on Sunderland exit and chats life at Rotherham United in League One

Sunderland face Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium in League One on Saturday.

Lee Johnson’s men will be looking to build on wins against Wycombe Wanderers and Accrington Stanley and stay top of the table.

Will Grigg talks Sunderland exit

Will Grigg has delivered his verdict on his Sunderland exit – and his start at Rotherham United.

The 30-year-old made the move to Millers this summer on a season-long loan after being told he was not in Lee Johnson’s plans.

That means Grigg has effectively played his last game for the Wearsiders with the Northern Ireland international’s deal set to expire in the summer.

Grigg netted on his debut in the Papa John’s Trophy for Rotherham and made his first league appearance off the bench last weekend.

“The main thing my time there has done is make me look back at my successful times, my happy periods. It gives you that extra bit of motivation and drive to get back to that place,” Grigg explained, as quoted byThe Star

“Everyone sees the glamorous side of football. But at the end of the day players are still humans, we’re still people. We go through ups and downs and emotions, just like everyone in life.

“It hasn’t been easy at all. But I’m not going to sit and moan and make excuses at all. It’s in the past now and I’m looking forward to being with Rotherham,” Grigg added.

“It wasn’t a subject I wanted to get too involved in, to be honest. I wanted to bypass it as quickly as possible,” Grigg explained.

“To be fair, the manager at Sunderland was good. We spoke about where we were at and he said he just wanted me to enjoy my football again. He was very helpful,” Grigg added.

