Will ex-Sunderland players Martyn Waghorn and Callum Doyle start for Coventry City on Sunday? The Roar Podcast

The season is just days away and we’re back with another edition of The Roar Podcast previewing Sunday’s game against Coventry City.

By James Copley
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 1:43 pm

James Copley and Joe Nicholson return alongside Glenn Watkin from Sky Blue Fans TV with another chat ahead of the Championship opener against Coventry City.

Here, the trio discuss Coventry City’s transfer business over the summer and how Mark Robins may line up against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Callum Doyle and Martyn Waghorn's potential Wearside returns are also discussed ahead of the new campaign.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

Just search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ wherever you listen to your podcasts or follow one of the links below.

ACAST – listen here. SPOTIFY – listen here. APPLE – listen here. GOOGLE – listen here.

If video is your thing, you can also watch the podcast on Dailymotion at the top of this article. Please like subscribe and share if you enjoy!

