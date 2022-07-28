James Copley and Joe Nicholson return alongside Glenn Watkin from Sky Blue Fans TV with another chat ahead of the Championship opener against Coventry City.
Here, the trio discuss Coventry City’s transfer business over the summer and how Mark Robins may line up against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
Callum Doyle and Martyn Waghorn's potential Wearside returns are also discussed ahead of the new campaign.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland boss Alex Neil drops a major transfer hint ahead of Coventry City clash
-
2
Sunderland and Norwich City ‘eye’ ex-Everton star as Coventry City boss ‘excited’ by new addition
-
3
Ex-Sunderland captain delivers interesting verdicts on Cats, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, West Brom's chances
-
4
The Echo's understanding of Ellis Simms and Nathan Broadhead transfer situations - The Roar Podcast!
-
5
National publication predicts shock Championship finishes for Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, Middlesbrough and Burnley ahead of new season
Just search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ wherever you listen to your podcasts or follow one of the links below.
If video is your thing, you can also watch the podcast on Dailymotion at the top of this article. Please like subscribe and share if you enjoy!