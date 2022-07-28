Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Copley and Joe Nicholson return alongside Glenn Watkin from Sky Blue Fans TV with another chat ahead of the Championship opener against Coventry City.

Here, the trio discuss Coventry City’s transfer business over the summer and how Mark Robins may line up against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Callum Doyle and Martyn Waghorn's potential Wearside returns are also discussed ahead of the new campaign.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

