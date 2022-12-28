Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland: TV details, how to watch and stream plus ticket information, injury news and odds
Sunderland return to action against Wigan Athletic after beating Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.
Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Hull City:
When is Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland?
The Championship clash between Sunderland and Wigan Athletic will take place on Thursday, December 28. Kick-off at the DW Stadium is at 7:45pm.
Is Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland on TV or being streamed on SAFSEE?
Sunderland’s game with Blackburn Rovers will be broadcast on TV by Sky Sports on the Sky Sports Red Button channel.
Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE. However, fans outside of the UK will be able to stream the clash on SAFSEE.
Sunderland fans who don’t have access to Sky Go can stream the game on their mobile devices and tablet. If you don’t subscribe to Sky Go, you can purchase a day pass for Now TV for a one-off payment.
How else can I follow Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland?
BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.
Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.
Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.
What’s the latest team news ahead of Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland?
Alex Pritchard is likely to miss the game against Wigan Athletic after picking up an injury that kept him out of the Blackburn Rovers win, Danny Batth will also miss out after picking up a calf injury against Hull City.
Sunderland recently confirmed that Elliot Embleton has suffered a fractured ankle and significant ligament damage which will require surgery.
Tony Mowbray has also confirmed that defender Aji Alese missed Sunderland’s Boxing Day win against Blackburn with a foot injury which will keep him out of the games against Wigan and Blackburn.
Dennis Cirkin (knee) and Lynden Gooch (calf) were both forced off against Blackburn Rovers and are major doubts for the Wigan game.
What are the latest betting odds for Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland?
Sunderland win: 17/10
Draw: 21/10
Wigan Athletic win: 13/8
All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.
Can I get tickets for Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland?
Tickets for Sunderland's game against Wigan Athletic are sold out.