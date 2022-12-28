Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Hull City:

When is Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Wigan Athletic will take place on Thursday, December 28. Kick-off at the DW Stadium is at 7:45pm.

Sunderland's Ross Stewart applauds the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022.

Is Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland on TV or being streamed on SAFSEE?

Sunderland’s game with Blackburn Rovers will be broadcast on TV by Sky Sports on the Sky Sports Red Button channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE. However, fans outside of the UK will be able to stream the clash on SAFSEE.

Sunderland fans who don’t have access to Sky Go can stream the game on their mobile devices and tablet. If you don’t subscribe to Sky Go, you can purchase a day pass for Now TV for a one-off payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How else can I follow Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s the latest team news ahead of Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland?

Alex Pritchard is likely to miss the game against Wigan Athletic after picking up an injury that kept him out of the Blackburn Rovers win, Danny Batth will also miss out after picking up a calf injury against Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland recently confirmed that Elliot Embleton has suffered a fractured ankle and significant ligament damage which will require surgery.

Tony Mowbray has also confirmed that defender Aji Alese missed Sunderland’s Boxing Day win against Blackburn with a foot injury which will keep him out of the games against Wigan and Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis Cirkin (knee) and Lynden Gooch (calf) were both forced off against Blackburn Rovers and are major doubts for the Wigan game.

What are the latest betting odds for Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland win: 17/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draw: 21/10

Wigan Athletic win: 13/8

Advertisement Hide Ad

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland?

Advertisement Hide Ad