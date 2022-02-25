Wigan Athletic team news and Leam Richardson's selection dilemma ahead of Sunderland test

Stephen Humphrys was dropped to the bench for the midweek trip to Wycombe, despite having scored the opener in the 1-1 draw at Rotherham.

However, it was the introduction off the bench of Humphrys and Gwion Edwards at Adams Park which inspired the Latics to come from a goal down to win 3-1 and make it four games unbeaten in Sky Bet League One.

The Latics are currently second in the table, six points behind leaders Rotherham with two games in hand.

Sunderland need to get back to winning ways.

On-loan forward Nathan Broadhead has returned to Sunderland as he nears a return to action.

Broadhead has been receiving treatment at parent club Everton since suffering a hamstring injury in the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Arsenal in December.