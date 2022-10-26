Wigan were in administration back in 2021 before the current owners bought the club, with the Latics recently dismissing concerns that they were facing financial problems. The Bahrain owners have recently explained the late payments by citing the “Queen's Jubilee” and then “issues with foreign banks” cited as reasons.

On Tuesday night, the Daily Mail reported several members of Leam Richardson's squad are now considering their futures after the third late payment of wages – which are reported to have now been paid.

The national publication claims to have been told that wages due on Friday did not land in bank accounts as expected, which has left some squad members considering their futures at the Championship club.

Following that report though, Wigan’s owner took to Twitter to seemingly announce a new contract for his manager. He said: “Reunited but in Bahrain this time! It’s great to have you here and we are optimistically looking forward for the rest of the season. We are also extremely delighted to announce the renewal of Leam Richardson’s contract for the next three years. @Laticsofficial Up the Tics.”

Regarding the wages issue, Wigan Today revealed the wages have now been paid.

They reported: “The club has been contacted for comment, with the supporters desperate for answers and reassurances.

“But Wigan Today understands from a cast-iron source the situation has now been resolved and the wages have been paid.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Nathan Broadhead of Wigan Athletic celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers at DW Stadium on October 11, 2022 in Wigan, England.

“In the meantime, though, chairman Talal Al Hammad took to social media to announce Richardson had agreed a long-term extension to his contract,” added the report on Tuesday evening.

Wigan currently sit 19th in the Championship and play Watford on Saturday.

Former Sunderland players Charlie Wyke, Max Power, Ashley Fletcher and James McClean all have permanent contracts with Wigan Athletic.

Ex-Black Cats loanee Nathan Broadhead is on loan at the DW Stadium from Everton.

Jordan Jones – who enjoyed a spell on Wearside two seasons ago – is also a Wigan Athletic player but is out on loan in Scotland currently.

In the bombshell report, The Daily Mail also stated that third parties have been approached and asked to find potential buyers for Wigan Athletic. The club came very close came to liquidation only two seasons ago before being bought by Al Hammad. The Latics have since been promoted to the Championship from League One.

The Mail say: “A figure of around £15m has been quoted, according to those with knowledge of the situation, which is understood to be close to five times what the current owners paid to bring Wigan out of administration in 2021.

"Wigan declined to comment on the matter or whether wages have now been paid. The EFL also declined to comment but are thought to be aware of the situation,” it added.