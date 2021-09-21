Wigan Athletic could hand debuts to trio against Sunderland

The former Black Cat opened his account after scoring a brace for the Latics in their 4-1 win against Accrington.

Wigan could also consider handing club debuts to deadline-day signings Joe Bennett, Jason Kerr and Curtis Tilt.

Bennett and Kerr have yet to feature in a matchday squad, while Tilt has been an unused substitute in the last two games.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan is available again for the Wigan clash.

Flanagan missed the Black Cats’ weekend draw with Fleetwood, serving a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Accrington.

Ross Stewart could be a doubt after picking up a knock against the Cod Army.