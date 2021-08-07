Wigan Athletic boss delivers this honest verdict on Sunderland's opening-day win

Aiden McGeady scores from the spot

The Latics took an early lead through Gwion Edwards but a penalty from Aiden McGeady and a second-half header from Ross Stewart turned the tide.

Richardson has overseen a busy summer rebuild, and handed debuts to almost an entire XI of players over the course of the game.

He felt that lack of familiarity proved to be a key factor in the game.

“I thought we battled well," Richardson said.

"I thought we started the game good. I thought we imposed ourselves quite quickly. We were worthy in front and then I think the penalty turns the game. I don’t think really we recovered.

"Whether it’s a penalty or not, I’ve been told it’s not but I’ve not seen it, so it’s disappointing again. But it gave them momentum. I thought they built on that momentum so I thought the were worthy winners in the end.

“It was eight or nine debutants and I think it showed in some parts but you can see they come together quickly.

"In other parts as well, they’ve been in a matter of weeks. Everybody knows that we’re a football club we’re building slowly and I think you could see that little bit today.

"There’s a lot of people at the football club now who work very hard and will continue to work very hard to be in that place where we think we should be."

Richardson said it was a 'fantastic' occasion and praised the supporters of both sides as 30,000 fans returned to the Stadium of Light.

“I thought it was fantastic," he said.

"Wigan, Sunderland, first game of the season in League One. I don’t think people ever thought that would happen with 30 odd thousand fans. It was a fantastic home support and a fantastic travelling away support as well.