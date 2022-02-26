Wigan Athletic 0 Sunderland 3: Story of the day after Bailey Wright goal and two Ross Stewart penalties in Alex Neil's first win
Sunderland claimed a huge 3-0 win over a high-flying Wigan side at the DW Stadium.
The Black Cats had won just one of their last ten matches but took the lead in the second minute when Bailey Wright headed home Alex Pritchard’s free-kick.
Two penalties from Ross Stewart then gave Alex Neil his first win as Sunderland boss against a side which sit second in the League One table.
Here’s how the game played out:
LIVE: Wigan Athletic 0 Sunderland 3 (Wright, 2) (Stewart, 38, 87)
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 19:03
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Xhemajli, Cirkin, Matete, Evans, Gooch, Embleton (Clarke, 78), Pritchard (Neil, 82), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Hume, Neil, Dajaku, Neil, Roberts, Defoe
- Wigan XI: Amos, Darikwa, Whatmough, Tilt, McClean, Naylor, Power, Lang, Edwards (Shinnie, 69), Magennis (Humphrys, 60)
- Subs: Jones, Watts, Massey, Bennett, Rea, Shinnie, Humphrys
Reaction from Alex Neil
Thoughts from the DW Stadium
Full-Time: Wigan 0 Sunderland 3
90+4’ Chants from the away end
No one is leaving early today.
‘Sunderland Til I Die’ chant the travelling fans.
They have enjoyed their day.
Eight minutes added time!
87’ GOAAAALLLLL!!!! STEWART SCORES!!!
Stewart sends Amos the wrong way again, this time converting low to the keeper’s left.
3-0!
87’ Penalty Sunderland!
85’ YELLOW CARD
Naylor is booked for a foul on Clarke
The Wigan players are getting more frustrated.
The resulting free-kick was taken by Clarke and forced Amos into a low save.
82’ Dan Neil replaces Pritchard
81’ Xhemajli down
Now Xhemajli has gone down.
The home fans aren’t happy.