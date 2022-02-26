The Black Cats had won just one of their last ten matches but took the lead in the second minute when Bailey Wright headed home Alex Pritchard’s free-kick.

Two penalties from Ross Stewart then gave Alex Neil his first win as Sunderland boss against a side which sit second in the League One table.

Here’s how the game played out:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynden Gooch.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.