Goals from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien saw the Black Cats progress at the DW Stadium after both sides made wholesale changes.

With Sunderland now preparing for Saturday’s trip to Bolton – here are some of the latest SAFC-related stories:

Richardson takes the positives

Wigan boss Leam Richardson.

Despite the result, Wigan boss Leam Richardson was keen to look at the positives after Tuesday’s match.

The Latics sit top of League One after seven games, ahead of Sunderland on goal difference, and Richardson made nine changes for the Carabao Cup tie.

"First and foremost, that certainly wasn't the result we wanted," said Richardson.

“But on the flip side, there were a lot of lads who needed 90 minutes, and the bench was full of academy graduates.

"It was important that the likes of Gavin Massey, Gwion Edwards and Stephen Humphrys got minutes.

"We know the campaign is going to be so tough, with so many three-game weeks on the way.

Hugill scores in Papa John’s Trophy group

While Sunderland were facing Wigan, two of their future opponents were going head-to-head in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The Black Cats are yet to play a match in this season’s competition and have been drawn in Northern Group F with Lincoln, Bradford and Manchester United Under-23s.

United’s youngsters claimed a 3-0 win at Bradford on Tuesday, with former Sunderland academy prospect Joe Hugill, 17, getting on the scoresheet.

Bradford have now lost their first two group games, while Lincoln sit top of the group with two wins from two.

Sunderland will travel to Lincoln to start their defence of the trophy on Tuesday, October 5.

Bolton midfielder’s message to teammates

Finally, Bolton midfielder MJ Williams has urged his team to stay positive ahead of Saturday’s trip to Sunderland.

Following Wanderers’ 2-0 defeat by Rotherham, Williams told The Bolton News: “You can go away from that game and look at the negatives but there were positive things – we dominated the ball, we created four or five good chances.

“Fans might go and have a little moan, but we just have to stick together really and look forward to Sunderland.”

