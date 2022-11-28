Paul Midgley, a regional scout at the Premier League champions Manchester City, is joining the Magpies as head of youth recruitment. That’s according to our sister titles, the Shields Gazette and Newcastle World.

Teesside-born Midgley has previously performed coaching roles at Stockton Town, England Schools at York City and was involved in Sunderland back in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midgley spent just over two-years at the Academy of Light, while he was also a first-team at National League North side Spennymoor Town, performing a dual role.

Lewis Baker of Stoke City under pressure from Ross Stewart of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Championship match.

However, after seven months with Manchester City, Midgley has been snapped up by Newcastle to strengthen the club’s academy set-up.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper and current head of Newcastle's academy Steve Harper currently works at the club under sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Swansea City won’t move for Ross Stewart

Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic have both been linked with a move for the 26-year-old striker, whilst Swansea City were thought to be interested last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish international forward has been out of action after picking up an injury in the warm-up to Sunderland’s game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium back in September.

The Swansea Independent claim Stewart’s injury history, alongside his salary demands and potential hefty fee to sign him could potentially put off the Welsh outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad