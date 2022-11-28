The Premier League Cup match began in difficult conditions after a decision was made to start at the scheduled 7pm kick-off time.

Sunderland then took the lead with three minutes on the clock after Ethan Kachosa was fouled in the penalty area and Caden Kelly converted from the spot.

Kachosa saw another effort saved minutes later with Sunderland seeing more of the ball, yet a call was then made to stop the fixture.

Eppleton CW

The next scheduled matches for Sunderland’s under-21 side are both in the Premier League Cup against Reading and Cardiff on December 12 and 19 respectively.

Their next league game is set to take place on Monday, January 9 against Middlesbrough at Eppleton.

Sunderland XI: Richardson, Wilson, Jessup, Crompton, Newall, Sonha, Scott, Kachosa, Kelly, Spellman, Gardiner

