Why Sunderland's Luton ticket allocation was only for 1,032 fans as Cats sell out away end

Sunderland will face Luton Town over two legs in a Championship play-off semi-final.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 11th May 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland have sold their full allocation of tickets for the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Luton.

The Black Cats received 1,032 away tickets for the match at Kenilworth Road, which will take place on Tuesday, May 16 (8pm kick-off).

As per EFL rules, teams have to give 2,000 tickets to the away team – or 10% of their stadium’s capacity – for their leg of the play-offs, while anything above that is at their own discretion.

As Kenilworth Road has a capacity of just 10,356, Sunderland were given less than 2,000 tickets for the fixture.

Luton received 2,000 tickets for the first leg at the Stadium of Light, and have also sold their full allocation, with the first fixture set to take place on Saturday, May 13 (5:30pm kick-off).

The winner of the tie will face either Middlesbrough or Coventry in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

