We all do it, don’t we? We turn to our smartphones and type the name into Google to have a look at his or her record – and we often make our first judgement based on appearance numbers and goal statistics with little background and context.

But records can sometimes be misleading. I’ve fallen into that trap a couple of times in recent windows only to be proven wrong. Take the examples of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts. We all knew they both had quality but the pair had flattered to deceive in recent years.

Roberts came to Sunderland following a disastrous loan at Troyes in France, making a grand total of one appearance. At Norwich during the 2019-20 season, he played only four times with two more lacklustre moves at Derby County and Middlesbrough in between.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

Clarke, after moving back to Leeds United on loan from Tottenham, made one appearance in the league and failed to make an impression at QPR or Stoke City… but Sunderland took a chance.

A year later and both have left an incredible imprint on Sunderland. They combined for the goal that sent Alex Neil’s side to Wembley at Hillsborough in the play-off semi-final second leg and have played their part this season in the Championship.

Look at Ross Stewart. Many fans were a little perplexed by his signing. It came somewhat out of the blue. His record in the six months before joining Sunderland? Two goals in 19 league appearances up in Scotland.

“What have we signed him for?” That is what many were wondering. Especially given Charlie Wyke’s good form. We’re not wondering anymore. Stewart scored 24 in 46 last season as Sunderland were promoted - and has already netted nine in 11 this campaign in the league.

Amad Diallo’s pedigree was obvious before he agreed to join Sunderland on loan last summer. You don’t go to Manchester United in a deal worth somewhere in the region of £35million if you aren’t a little special.

Before Amad was working his magic on Wearside and leaving Championship defences in tatters, he struggled (at times) up in Scotland for Rangers last season, which certainly raised questions about him before his move to Sunderland.

Sometimes it is best not to judge a book by its cover or a player by a quick glance at their records on Wikipedia. I do, however, understand the scepticism around new signings. Sunderland have experienced so many false dawns over the years.

We’re used to the club signing the likes of Callum McFadzean, James Vaughan, Jack Baldwin, Jason Steele and Lee Camp… but things feel different under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey.

Their recent good record in the transfer market has earned them much good grace with fans - and rightly so. Mind you, that doesn’t mean their decisions shouldn’t be questioned. A good level of sensible scrutiny is essential at any football club.

There have been missteps, of course, the biggest being the decision to bring Jermain Defoe back to Sunderland for one “last dance”. It didn’t work. Frederik Alves, who signed on loan from West Ham, is another… and the jury is still very much out on Leon Dajaku.

However, the case studies of Roberts, Stewart, Clarke and Amad (albeit a loan signing) show how Sunderland’s recruiters are managing to find value and success in the market by looking beyond the surface of goals, assists, appearances and past clubs.

And that’s before considering Jewison Bennette, Abdoullah Ba, Trai Hume, Edouard Michut, Dennis Cirkin and Dan Ballard, all of whom you would back to play a big part in Sunderland’s future judging by the early signs.

Sunderland are also doing a good job at providing the right environment for players under their fatherly head coach and chief motivator Tony Mowbray. An attractive platform is being offered to talented wayward players. Something that will stand the club in good stead going forward.

There’s a touch of Brian Clough about the whole thing. Old Big Head was famous for giving skilled players who, for whatever reason, had failed to perform or settle elsewhere a home alongside good coaching and a smattering of tender loving care. Just ask John Robertson and ex-Black Cats gaffer Martin O’Neill.

And there is also no doubt that Sunderland’s reputation has increased in the football world significantly in the past two years. The Academy of Light is now seen as a promising place to develop as a young player. Take Callum Doyle as an example… Ellis Simms and Nathan Broadhead too. This has not always been the case.

Now, it feels very much as if the club’s infrastructure is finally being utilised in the correct way, with a clear pathway to the first team in place. The Black Cats have produced plenty of talent over the years. Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson instantly spring to mind.

Anthony Patterson, Dan Neil and Elliot Embleton are three names who have also risen through the ranks to great effect in more recent times – and Chris Rigg made his debut against Shrewsbury Town last weekend. At a little over 15, he became the club’s youngest-ever outfield player.