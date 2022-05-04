Loading...

Why Sunderland were only handed 2,000 tickets for Sheffield Wednesday clash - with away allocation SOLD OUT for Hillsborough play-off match

Sunderland have sold out their full allocation of away tickets for the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final at Sheffield Wednesday.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 12:36 pm

The Black Cats were handed 2,000 tickets for the match at Hillsborough – which will take place on Monday, May 9 (7:45pm kick-off) - the minimum amount the Owls could have provided under EFL rules.

Regulations state that teams have to give at least 2,000 tickets to the away team – or 10 per cent of their capacity based on the stadium.

Sunderland have also provided just 2,000 tickets to Wednesday supporters for the first leg at Stadium of Light on Friday.

Sunderland fans at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture by FRANK REID

Tickets for the match on Wearside are still on sale, with the attendance expected to rise above the 40,000 mark.

The attendance is set to be Sunderland’s biggest of the season by far, surpassing the crowd of 38,395 for the Black Cats’ 2-1 defeat against Doncaster when Jermain Defoe made his second debut for the club.

