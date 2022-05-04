Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats were handed 2,000 tickets for the match at Hillsborough – which will take place on Monday, May 9 (7:45pm kick-off) - the minimum amount the Owls could have provided under EFL rules.

Regulations state that teams have to give at least 2,000 tickets to the away team – or 10 per cent of their capacity based on the stadium.

Sunderland have also provided just 2,000 tickets to Wednesday supporters for the first leg at Stadium of Light on Friday.

Sunderland fans at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture by FRANK REID

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for the match on Wearside are still on sale, with the attendance expected to rise above the 40,000 mark.