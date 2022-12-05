After a three-week break, it was unknown how Sunderland would build upon their impressive victory at Birmingham City before the season was pulled to a halt. After 90 minutes of competitive action, this was very much a signal to the division about the Black Cats’ potential.

Yet, after a nervy, rusty and frustrating opening 45, the club’s optimism is slightly contained – the Black Cats could have easily found themselves one or two goals down, against a Millwall side that proved to be not as ruthless as they had been, pre-World Cup break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, for all the criticism that could be thrown at the first half display, the performance of the second half was one that was filled with enjoyment, and excitement, and just that bit of hope for the future.

Sunderland beat Millwall in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Amad Diallo twisted and turned and excelled, Alex Pritchard moved here, there and everywhere, while Ellis Simms ran and ran and eventually found his reward within injury time.

The thing that will most likely please Tony Mowbray the most is the fact that this wasn’t a match that was defined upon one moment of quality: it was the impressive nature of the whole team that pushed this contest in the favour of the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aji Alese returned and impressed in a left-back role, Danny Batth continued his excellence at the back without Aussie, Bailey Wright, while Anthony Patterson progressed impressively into securing himself as this side’s No1.

On the whole, this was another afternoon where Sunderland’s Championship journey is one that is back on the up. This was one of those “good days” that Mowbray referenced when he arrived upon Wearside – and this one was done without their talisman, Ross Stewart, and the side’s most notable centre-back, Dan Ballard.

Advertisement Hide Ad