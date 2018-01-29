Why Sunderland pulled out of Chris Martin deal and what happens next

Sunderland hope to add a goalkeeper and a striker to their squad before the transfer window shuts on Wednesday night.

Chris Coleman, who has signed Jake Clarke-Salter and Kazenga LuaLua this month, still remains hopeful of two further additions.

He is close to a deal for one player and hopes he can push through another once that is sealed.

Coleman said: "There’s the games tomorrow, we need to get that out the way. Wednesday morning, subject to medicals and the like, we’ll have one more in, an experienced face. We’re still trying for one more after that, we’ll go all out for that."

Sunderland are understood to be close to sealing a deal for Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan.

Coleman wants to add competition in that position following the departure of Mika earlier this month and the Black Cats boss has had a glowing recommendation from assistant Kit Symons, who managed Lonergan at Fulham.

Leeds will need to secure a replacement before his departure, with Lonergan likely to be in the squad for the clash with Hull City on Tuesday night.

In addition to that deal Coleman is still keen to bring in a centre-forward.

He plans to play LuaLua in a central, advanced role but wants an experienced campaigner to compliment young duo Joel Asoro and Josh Maja.

The club are thought to have two targets at present but are likely to bring only one in.

That player will not be Chris Martin, with the club backing out of a deal for the 29-year-old.

Coleman revealed after the 1-0 win over Hull City that a loan deal had been secured with a striker, believed to be Martin, but that they were waiting on the player's decision.

Doubts over the deal then grew significantly when Martin went to Dubai for warm weather training with the Rams squad.

That convinced Coleman to withdraw from the deal, insisting that he would no longer allow Sunderland to bring in players who were not keen on the move.

While the Sunderland boss did not name Martin directly, he confirmed that he had been 'disappointed' with the outcome of the deal agreed before the Hull game and that the club would not be pursuing it any further.

Coleman said: "We were a bit disappointed in the end with the outcome of that.

"We were told that someone wanted 48 hours, which turned into another 48 hours, and that was it – we just came away from that.

"It's the opposite of the type of player we are trying to attract in terms of mentality, so that completely fell flat.

"We don't want to make the same mistakes.

"If players are not playing at their clubs, would they rather come here and play at a club like this and be a part of something, or do you stay where you are and keep on not playing?

"I can't get my head around that, personally," he added.

"You want to play football. If you're not playing at your club, you want to play somewhere otherwise you are training Monday to Friday and you have nothing to show for it at the weekend.

"I'll never ever understand that. It was all about playing football for me.

"It has been tough. You have to draw a line, though – you can't be waiting and begging players to come.

"As tough as it is, and yes we need help, we have to draw a line in the sand because we only want players who want to come here, who have a bit of appetite for football and appetite for the fight.

"We've seen that with Jake Clarke-Salter, who was desperate to come here because he wanted to be involved and he has enjoyed the pressure of it.

"Kaz [LuaLua] has come here with it all to prove between now and the end of the season.

"We don't want players who think 'I'm here for three or four months, it doesn't really matter what happens to the club' – we are desperate to stay away from that type of mentality.

"Whoever we bring in, they will be coming in because their mentality is right.

"We want people who are coming here because they haven't been playing football at their club, and they want to play football here.

"That's sounds really obvious because we are in the football industry and surely everybody wants to play football, but you'd be surprised.

"We want characters who want to play football and start games, not those who are just on a little journey through their career and it goes this way or that way."

The Sunderland boss added that should he secure the two further additions, he will deem it a good window for the club as they battle against the drop.

He said: "I think we have got to say that is a successful window for us.

"We have had so many conversations about different players, we've been there, then it's been taken away from us...it's been gruesome to be honest, at times.

"But if we have four new faces to add to what we have got – even though we may possibly lose one or two – I'd have to say I'd be happy with that."