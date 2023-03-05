The question Black Cats fans have been asking on social media is why Matete wasn’t called back from his loan at Plymouth Argyle after the injury to Corry Evans in January.

The Sunderland captain will likely miss the remainder of the season after suffering damage to his anterior cruciate ligament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old was forced off with the issue during the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough, which has had a knock-on impact later on in the season with form dipping off.

Jay Matete

Evans had been a key player for Tony Mowbray’s side this season, starting 24 of Championship fixtures. Now, though, Sunderland’s midfield looks light, with Alex Pritchard playing in an unfamiliar role during the 5-1 loss at home to Stoke City.

Matete was loaned to League One side Plymouth Argyle during the last window and following Evans’ injury, fans had speculated that Matete could be recalled by the Black Cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This school of thought has now resurfaced after Sunderland’s poor run of form and lack of midfield options, both in terms of rotation and quality.

However, EFL rules state that the early termination of a loan is only applicable after the expiry of 28 days and with Matete having joined Plymouth within that time period, Sunderland are were unavailable to call upon him in January.

EFL rules state: "The EFL will permit clubs to amend standard loan agreements to include an early termination clause where this was omitted from the original agreement.”