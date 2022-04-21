Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result at Home Park means the Black Cats’ promotion hopes remain in their own hands with three matches remaining, starting with Saturday’s home fixture against Cambridge.

While there were some frustrations that Alex Neil’s side couldn’t take all three points at Plymouth, they have now gone ten league games unbeaten.

The Pilgrims, who are two points ahead of Sunderland having played a game more, had also been on a six-match winning run without conceding on home turf.

“Obviously we had a game plan to win the match but it was also equally important we didn’t get beat,” said Evans when assessing the result.

“We didn’t lose momentum or ground on Plymouth who are in the play-offs.

“We have an extra game on a couple of teams in the play-off places and we have to make the most of that game.”

Sunderland have dropped back out of the play-off places on goal difference following Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Crewe on Tuesday night.

When asked if the players have been looking and discussing the league table, Evans replied: “I think sometimes it’s only natural you have a little look but we are just concentrating and taking it one game at a time, and that’ll be next Saturday with Cambridge at home and then just go from there.”

The Sunderland captain, 31, also believes the side has a good mixture of youth and experience heading into a crucial stage of the season.

“It goes to show the team and type of squad that we have when we’ve won by late goals,” he added.

“We’ll keep going with that never say die attitude and it’s important to have that, especially in these rounds of games.

“It’s the added buzz of coming to this stage of the season now and it’s do or die really.

“We will keep a level head and take it one game at a time and see where we end up.