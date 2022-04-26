The pair have started up front together for the Black Cats in recent weeks after Broadhead returned from an lengthy hamstring injury, which kept him sidelined for several months.
Stewart ended an eight-game goal drought when he scored twice against Cambridge at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, while Broadhead netted the side’s fourth goal in the 5-1 win.
That goal was Broadhead’s fourth in five matches, while Stewart is the top scorer in League One and was recently named in the division’s Team of the Season.
“I think we compliment each other really well,” Stewart told the Echo when asked about his partnership with Broadhead.
“I get on really well with Nath off the pitch so I think that helps us on the pitch even more with that striker link up and connection.
“Nath has been scoring goals and I’ve chipped in with a couple now so I think we are really good at causing defences problems and we’re scoring as well.
“We have formed a really good partnership and hopefully we can continue it in the remaining games.”
When asked about his partnership with Stewart after scoring the winner against Gillingham earlier this month, Broadhead said: “We are good pals off the pitch and we give each other confidence on it so today showed we work together well.”
“We work hard for each other and I like playing with him.”